Arunachal assembly pays tribute to ex-minister Noksong Boham

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday paid tribute to former minister Noksong Boham, who died on December 1 last year at his native village in Longding district after battling cancer. Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona led the house in paying homage to Boham who was the first-generation literate leader from the Wancho community.

Sona termed his death a great loss to the state. Born on September 1, 1948 at Banfera village, Boham is survived by wife, six daughters and a son.

He was first elected unopposed as Janata Party MLA to the state's then 30-member House on February 25, 1978 from the erstwhile Niausa-Kanubari assembly constituency. During his 22 years long political stint, he had served the state as minister for Forest, Industries, Panchayat, IFCD and Telecommunication in the Tomo Riba and Gegong Apang governments.

An avid sports lover, Boham, a former broadcaster at All India Radio in Assam's Dibrugarh, was known for his specialisation in oral literature and history of the Wancho community. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said Boham was a seasoned leader of the state.

"Boham was instrumental in removing social taboos among Wancho women and was an expert in solving inter-village boundary disputes. He was known for his compassionate approach towards the poor and needy," Mein said. RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Agriculture Minister Wangki Lowang, MLAs Gabriel D Wangsu, Lokam Tassar, Wanglin Lowangdon and others took part in the obituary references.

The House observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect for him..

