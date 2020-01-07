Defer vehicle tracking-panic button deadline: Maha TC to govt

The Maharashtra transport commissioner has asked the state government to defer the installation of tracking systems and panic buttons in public transport vehicles till December 31 this year as the required infrastructure for them is unavailable currently. The vehicle tracking system and panic button has to be installed in public transport vehicles registered in the state before January, 2019, said officials.

The deadline for their installation was deferred from June, 2019 to December 2019, they said. The letter written by the transport commissioner's office is in possession of PTI.

There are over 3.5 lakh public transport vehicles, including taxis and buses but excluding autorickshaws, which need to install VTS and panic buttons. While the VTS will help authorities monitor speed, rash driving and reckless driving incidents, it will also keep track of public transport in real time.

Panic buttons will help passengers connect to the police in case of any emergency, primarily those connected to safety, explained officials. The letter also asked Regional Transport Offices to continue the process to gauge the road fitness of a vehicle of vehicles registered before December 31, 2019..

