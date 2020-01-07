Convicts' hanging will restore faith of women in law: Nirbhaya's mother

The hanging of Nirbhaya convicts will restore the faith of women in law, her mother Asha Devi said on Tuesday. Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, the court said.

Nirbhaya's mother said that January 22 will be a big day for her when the convicts are hanged. The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants against them. The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.

