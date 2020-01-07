Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police official visits JNU campus, interacts with students

Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, who is heading a fact-finding committee to probe the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, said on Tuesday that they visited various spots in the campus and interacted with students.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 19:33 IST
Delhi Police official visits JNU campus, interacts with students
Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police speaking to reporters in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, who is heading a fact-finding committee to probe the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, said on Tuesday that they visited various spots in the campus and interacted with students. "We visited all the spots and interacted with students in JNU. The investigation is at an initial stage so I won't be able to share much with the media. Students have put their confidence in us and gave us a few inputs. Crime Branch is investigating the case and they will also take detailed statements of students," Singh said.

The committee will submit its report to the Home Ministry. More than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured on Sunday evening and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to open flat as Iran tensions ease

The SP 500 and the Dow were on track to open largely flat on Tuesday in the absence of fresh escalation in the standoff between the United States and Iran, while the Nasdaq was set to get a boost from positive corporate updates from chipmak...

Bajaj Finance Limited launches industry-first Systematic Deposit Plan

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, has launched Systematic Deposit plan - a monthly savings plan, for those looking to invest in Fixed Deposit through small monthly savings.Starting at just Rs. 5000 per m...

UPDATE 4-British teen to appeal Cyprus conviction over gang rape allegation

A British teenager will appeal against her conviction in Cyprus over a withdrawn allegation of gang rape, her lawyers said on Tuesday, as the British government said it had raised numerous concerns about her treatment with Cypriot authoriti...

Iran drops French-Iranian's spying charge but other charges remain - lawyer

Iran has dropped spying charges against French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah but the authorities are still detaining her on other security-related charges, her lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday. Iran has rejected Frances call to the release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020