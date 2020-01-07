Left Menu
Year-long celebrations for 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, announces Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced his government's decision to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of 9th Sikh Guru -- Guru Teg Bahadur on April 18, 2021 -- with year-long celebrations beginning April 12 this year.

  • ANI
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 23:03 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 23:03 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced his government's decision to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of 9th Sikh Guru -- Guru Teg Bahadur on April 18, 2021 -- with year-long celebrations beginning April 12 this year. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said: "Chairing a high-level meeting here at his official residence, Captain Amarinder Singh asked the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department to organise a mega function on Guru Ji's 399th Parkash Purb at the historic town of Baba Bakala and the concluding function on his 400th birth anniversary at Sri Anandpur Sahib on April 18, 2021."

Captain Amarinder Singh said that Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's unparalleled and supreme sacrifice to uphold the value of righteousness, truth and freedom of faith would be always be remembered by one and all, and Guru Ji's teachings must be disseminated in every nook and corner of the world. "Notably, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) resisted forced conversion of Hindus/Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims to Islam and was martyred in 1675 on the orders of the then Mughal Emperor in Delhi," the statement said.

The Chief Minister also gave the nod to constitute an executive committee under his chairmanship to finalise the broad contours of the mega-events, besides approving a steering committee to be headed by the Chief Secretary to coordinate and chalk out several programmes to be organised by various departments throughout the year, to spread the teachings of Guru Ji. The Chief Minister has also asked the Departments of Higher Education, School Education, Sports, Information and Public Relations, besides the Punjab Arts Council, to finalise modalities for holding series of programmes including seminars, symposiums and lectures by the eminent Sikh scholars, historians and academicians to throw light on various facets of life and philosophy of Guru Ji amongst people, especially the youngsters." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

