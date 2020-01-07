3 charred bodies found in Ghaziabad building
Three charred bodies were found at a multi-storey building in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad here on Tuesday, police said.
Three charred bodies were found at a multi-storey building in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad here on Tuesday, police said. According to police, all the bodies were found on a bed in a room on the ground floor.
Among the bodies were two men and a woman, police said. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)
