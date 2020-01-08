2 dead, 40 injured in bus accident in Andhra's Chittoor
Two persons were killed and around 40 sustained injuries after a private bus hit an APSRTC Amaravati Volvo bus at Kasipentla village in Chandragiri Mandal in Chittoor district in the wee hours of Wednesday. The accident took place at around 4.30 am. Ramesh, the driver of the APSRTC bus, has lost his life in the accident.
Speaking to ANI about the accident, Chittoor Police Sub-inspector said: "In this mishap, two persons died in APSRTC bus that was going from Vijayawada to Kuppam. One of the dead is bus driver Ramesh. Around 40 persons have sustained injuries." The injured have been shifted to Ruya Hospital in Tirupati. The driver of the private bus that hit the state bus also got injured.
The inspector said that a case will be registered soon. (ANI)
