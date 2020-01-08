Left Menu
Have faith on me regarding CAA;Sonowal urges people

  • Tezpur
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 11:45 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:45 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday urged people to keep faith on him regarding amended Citizenship Act that nothing adverse will happen to the people of the state. Addressing a pro-CAA 'Peace Rally' at Biswanath Chariali town in Sonitpur district, he also highlighted various developmental work undertaken by his government in the state.

"I urge the public and all those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to have faith in me. I will not do any such work, which will affect the people of Assam," Sonowal said. Speaking at the same function, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other agitating groups "not to mislead" the people.

Sarma reiterated his challenge for an open debate with AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya and claimed that the student leader is not showing any willingness for the same. The cm highlighted the ongoing development work by the BJP-led government in Assam and mentioned various projects.

Sonowal said Biswanath Chariali will get a medical college very soon. The people of north bank of Brahmaputra will get another bridge over the mighty river connecting Gohpur with Numaligarh in southern bank and the work will be started within the next two months, he added.

Sonowal informed that the ongoing construction of the second bridge at Kaliabhomora over Brahmaputra will be completed next year for the people. The 'Peace Rally' was held from Kamalakanta Khetra to Biswanath town.

It was attended by Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das, Assam Handloom minister Ranjit Dutta, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah and all BJP MLAs from Sonitpur and Lakhimpur districts..

