Gorhe for sensitive approach by cops in crimes against women

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe has asked the police force to ensure that public faith in them is strengthened through their conduct. Addressing Police Raising Day function in Nerulin Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night, Gorhe said people trust the police for their service to the society.

"Police should make efforts to strengthen this trust among public," she said. Gorhe said that police personnel need to be more sensitive while dealing with crimes concerning women.

Senior police officers and personnel attended the function..

