Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri has key role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 12:00 IST
Agri has key role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy:

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajn on Tuesday said that agriculture has a key role to play in helping the country achieve its goal of becoming a USD five trillion economy. The Central and State governments were focusing on formulating a cash crop and export-centric farming system, she said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the 110th Foundation Course for Agriculture Research Service at the city-based National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) here, according to an official release. The support from the Central and the State governments to the agriculture sector, particularly to small farmers, was immense, she said.

"Like credit cards, soil cards to farmers is a great step, which will carry crop-wise recommendations of nutrients and fertilisers required for the individual farms to help farmers improve productivity through judicious use of inputs," the governor said. She stressed the need for innovation in agriculture sector and added that there was a need to strengthen agricultural education and research.

The governor called upon scientists to work towards a second green revolution. "Every scientist should strive to double the income of farmers.There are enormous opportunities in the agricultural sector," she said.PTI VVK BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Now, Ker police stations to make you laugh, thanks to cartoons

Police stations, which once scared people with dark lock-up rooms and khaki-clad officers, are now all set to tickle the funny bones of visitors in Kerala, thanks to cartoons. Seeking to change the conventional perception of police station...

Magnitude 4.5 quake hits near Iran nuclear power plant: USGS

Tehran, Jan 8 AFP A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometres 30 miles from Irans Bushehr nuclear power plant near the countrys Gulf coast, a US monitor said.The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres,...

Lakers' Davis exits game after hard fall on back

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis suffered a contusion of the sacrum bone near the bottom of the spine when he took a hard fall on his back late in the third quarter of Tuesday nights home game against the New York Knicks. X-rays were n...

We are not for war, looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region: Iranian Envoy Ali Chegeni.

We are not for war, looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region Iranian Envoy Ali Chegeni....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020