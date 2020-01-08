Agri has key role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy:

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajn on Tuesday said that agriculture has a key role to play in helping the country achieve its goal of becoming a USD five trillion economy. The Central and State governments were focusing on formulating a cash crop and export-centric farming system, she said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the 110th Foundation Course for Agriculture Research Service at the city-based National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) here, according to an official release. The support from the Central and the State governments to the agriculture sector, particularly to small farmers, was immense, she said.

"Like credit cards, soil cards to farmers is a great step, which will carry crop-wise recommendations of nutrients and fertilisers required for the individual farms to help farmers improve productivity through judicious use of inputs," the governor said. She stressed the need for innovation in agriculture sector and added that there was a need to strengthen agricultural education and research.

The governor called upon scientists to work towards a second green revolution. "Every scientist should strive to double the income of farmers.There are enormous opportunities in the agricultural sector," she said.PTI VVK BN BN.

