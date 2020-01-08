Bharat Bandh: Banking services hit in Telangana

Banking services across Telangana were severely hit by the nationwide strike called by various trade unions protesting the central government's 'anti-people' policies on Wednesday. However, most of the shops and business establishments were open while transport services remained unaffected.

The strike by as many as three lakh employees and workers was underway with the participation of members of various trade unions in the state, senior leader of Telangana CPI, Sudhakar said. Operations in all public sector banks except SBI were affected.

"All public sector banks employees are participating in the strike. There are no counter operations such as cash deposits or withdrawals at banks. Even though officers are participating in the strike, they extended cooperation," All India Bank Employees Association National Secretary B S Rambabu told PTI. A senior official of SBI said there was no impact of strike on the bank's operations as its officers and award staff associations decided to stay away from Bharat Bandh.

The state-owned Singareni Collieries Company said, though some of its employees were on strike, there will not be much impact on coal production. The state CPI said there will be "gate meetings" and dharnas across the state as part of the Bharat Bandh.

The central trade unions are protesting against labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies and pressing for a 12-point common demand charter of the working class relating to minimum wage and social security, among others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.