Goa CM attends to road accident victim, rushes him to hospital

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday played Good Samaritan by attending to an accident victim who was lying on the road at Khandepar near Ponda town, 35 km from here, an official said. Sawant instructed his driver to stop the carcade when he saw that a man had fallen on the roadside after having met with an accident, the official from Chief Minister's Office said.

The man, who had been riding a two-wheeler, was lying in a pool of blood, he said. On the Chief Minister's orders, one of the escort vehicles rushed the injured man to a state-run hospital in Ponda town, he added.

Interestingly, Sawant is also a medical practioner. The Chief Minister was on his way to meet sugarcane farmers in the area..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.