Trade unions' strike hits postal services in Nagaland

Postal services were affected in Nagaland due to the strike called by trade unions, even as it didn't have any impact on normal life with vehicles plying and markets remaining open. Under the banner of All India Postal Employees Union (AIPEU), the staff demonstrated outside post offices across the state, including the head post office in the state capital, demanding scrapping of the New Pension Scheme and raising a host of other issues.

Kevilekho Angami, the postmaster at the head post office, maintained that the demands of the union are genuine. Led by assistant divisional secretary L Imtikumjuk, the postal staff demanded that the Centre should stop privatization of government departments and public sector undertakings.

They also demanded withdrawal of "anti-worker" labour codes and labour reforms. Meanwhile, commercial establishments, including markets, shops, and other government offices operated as usual.

The banking sector also did not have much impact, but employees of the Central Bank of India at its Kohima and Dimapur braches joined the strike..

