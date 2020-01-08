Left Menu
Development News Edition

Normal life hit in Kerala as 24-hour trade union strike total

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 14:00 IST
Normal life hit in Kerala as 24-hour trade union strike total

Normal life was affected in left-ruled Kerala, with the public transport services keeping off the roads and banking services hit as the 24 hour nation-wide labour union strike was total in the state on Wednesday. Roads across the state wore a deserted look as Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC), private buses, auto- rickshaws and taxis stayed away but a few private vehicles were seen plying.

Schools and colleges had declared a holiday for today and three major universities in the state had postponed all the examinations. Shops, hotels and other business establishments were also shut across the state despite the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, an organisation of traders, stating that they would remain open.

However, medical shops were seen open at all major towns. As Sabarimala pilgrims have been exempted from the strike, KSRTC buses are taking Ayyappa devotees to Pamba.

The pilgrimage was not affected and the hilltop shrine of Lord Ayyappa has been witnessing heavy rush. With trade unions of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-headed UDF participating in the strike, most of the government staff did not turn up at the Secretariat here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers also did not attend office. The weekly state cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday was held on Tuesday.

Banking operations also took a hit as most of the PSU bank branches remained shut. A majority of the 1200 banks of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Kerala are shut, banking sources said.

Some bank branches which were open, at Kollam and Thiruvalla were forcefully shut by the striking unions. A Kochi report said the functioning of the public sector Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) refinery has not been affected although non-management staff are on strike, a BPCL spokesman said.

Plant is running normal using available staff, he said. However, the strike has partially affected the functioning of the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

More than 80 per cent of the officers and supervisors have joined duty at the Shipyard but the attendance of workmen is only 20 per cent, a CSL official said. Operations of Kochi port were not affected as around 57 per cent staff reported for work, sources said.

The Kochi Metro Rail services also functioned normally despite the strike. Railway sources said train services were unaffected by the strike called by various trade unions and there were no protests at railway stations.

However, passengers who reached the railway station here this morning had a tough time getting vehicles. Police vehicles were arranged to take patients coming for treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Medical College Hospital and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences.

"This strike is against the anti-labour policies of the centre. Most of the state government staff in Kerala are participating in this protest," Binu Baburaj, a government servant, participating in the strike at Thiruvananthapuram said.

Ashraf, a 40-year-old man who reached the capital city for some personal work he was facing difficulty in finding eateries as the hotels and restaurants remaining shut. The striking organisations have, however, arranged food for the protesters here.

The trade unions have taken out massive protest rallies at all major towns in the state. Ten trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, and CITU have called for the nationwide strike to protest against labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies and to press for a 12-point common demands of the working class relating to minimum wage among others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood A-lister backs protesting students, faces boycott calls

A top Indian actress who joined students protesting against the government drew calls on social media on Wednesday for a boycott of her upcoming film, as well as praise for being a rare Bollywood A-lister to stand up against a crackdown on ...

Pound drifts up as markets nervous after Iran strikes

The pound edged higher on Wednesday as risky assets recouped earlier losses on a perception that Irans rocket attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq would not lead to a wider regional conflict. Iran said it had fired 15 missiles at U.S. targets in ...

Paramilitary chief says time for 'Iraqi response' to US drone strike

Baghdad, Jan 8 AFP A top commander in Iraqs Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network said Wednesday it was time for an Iraqi response to a US drone strike that killed the networks deputy chief.That response will be no less than the size of the...

Australia's Green banned for illegal bowling action

Sydney Thunder off-spinner Chris Green was Wednesday banned from bowling for three months after being found to have an illegal action. The 26-year-old was reported by the umpires after Thunders Twenty20 Big Bash League clash with the Melbou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020