Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ordnance factory employee support 'Bharat Bandh' in Chandigarh

Employees of Ordnance Cable Factory extended their support to All India strike called by trade unions against the policies of the Central government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:25 IST
Ordnance factory employee support 'Bharat Bandh' in Chandigarh
Ordnance factory employee unions protesting against Centre in Chandigarh [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Employees of Ordnance Cable Factory extended their support to All India strike called by trade unions against the policies of the Central government. These factory workers were protesting against demanded that the ordnance factories should not be handed over to the corporate sector and, rather, it should remain under the control of the Defence Ministry.

"These factories were built by the British to fulfil the demands of ammunition. We don't want these factories to be handed over the corpo0rate sector. We will continue our protests until our demands are met,' said one of the protester. It should be noted that bus and train services in various parts of the country including West Bengal and Odisha have been affected due to protests held during the nationwide strike.

Ten central trade unions, including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), have given the strike call with a 12-point charter of demand. The trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Manchester City Announces New Global Partnership With Consumer Appliances Company, Midea

Midea MANCHESTER CITY ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH CONSUMER APPLIANCES COMPANY, MIDEA Source text for Eikon...

In a first, China, Pak navies deploy submarines in strategic Arabian Sea drills

Navies of China and Pakistan, holding nine-day exercises in the Arabian Sea to enhance their all-weather strategic partnership, have for the first-time deployed submarines, providing a rare major exposure to the Chinese navy in the region. ...

JD Institute of Fashion Technology students visit Rashtrapati Bhawan

JD Institute of Fashion Technology, a pioneer in the field of design education for the past 31 years, recently organized a visit for students, pursuing a career in interior design to Rashtrapati Bhawan. The day-long tour was organized to un...

UPDATE 2-Greggs staff to cash in on UK vegan sausage roll success

British bakery operator Greggs said it will pay staff a special bonus after what the CEO described as a phenomenal year that included the launch of a vegan-friendly sausage roll and higher-than-expected profits.Greggs, present in more than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020