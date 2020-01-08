Lawyer thrashed to death in Lucknow

A lawyer was allegedly thrashed to death with sticks by five men at Damodar Nagar in Krishna Nagar here, police said on Wednesday. The accused had called Shekhar Tripathi (32) from his house on Tuesday night and took him away, SP (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat said.

The body was found some distance away, he said. Previous enmity is stated to be the reason behind the murder.

One of the accused has been arrested and identified as Vinayak Thakur, police said. Taking note of the incident, the Krishna Nagar SHO has been suspended, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI, adding that police teams had been constituted to nab the accused within 24 hours.

After a post-mortem, agitated lawyers took the body to the district collectorate. The authorities said the body was taken to Kanpur for cremation. "The situation is under control now," the DM said.

