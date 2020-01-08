Kalimpong shivers at 3 deg C, more rain in store for WB

The Himalayan town of Kalimpong was the coldest in West Bengal on Wednesday with a temperature of 3 degree Celsius, while Darjeeling was a little less chilly compared to previous days, the Met department said. The weatherman predicted light to moderate rain in most districts of the state till Friday morning owing to a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh.

There is likely to be a rise in night temperature by 1 to 2 degree Celsius during the next two days and fall by 3 to 5 degree Celsius thereafter in West Bengal, the Met said. Kalimpong recorded the lowest night temperature in the state at 3 degree Celsius, even as the mercury was two notches higher at 3.4 degrees in Darjeeling as against 1.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the Met said.

Krishnanagar town in south Bengal was the coldest in the state's plains, recording a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius. Siliguri and Coochbehar in north Bengal followed at 7.7 and 7.9 degrees respectively, while Jalpaiguri was a little less cold at 9 degree Celsius, the Met office said.

Kolkata was one degree warmer on Wednesday compared to the previous night, recording the lowest temperature at 13.3 degree Celsius..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.