Hundreds join candle march in walled city

Hundreds of people sat in front of the Jama Masjid in Delhi on Wednesday with candles and posters to protest against the amended citizenship law, NRC and the National Population Register. The candle march started from Lal Kuan, passed through Chawri Bazaar and ended at Gate No. 1 of the Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

Children were also part of the march. PTI AMP HMB

