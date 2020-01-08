Haryana govt to induct electric buses in roadways fleet: Dy CM Chautala

The Haryana government will soon induct electric buses in its roadways fleet, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Wednesday. "The electric buses to be included in the roadways fleet will help in controlling pollution," he told media persons here.

These buses will be used in both inter-district and city bus services, Chautala said. He added that the state government has sought an environment clearance for the extension of the Hisar Airport runway.

