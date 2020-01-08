EC, Electoral Commissioner of Mauritius renew MoU on cooperation

An agreement between India and Mauritius on cooperation in electoral management was renewed on Wednesday.

The memorandum of understanding, which was in existence from April 2013 to April 2018, was renewed between the two sides at Port Louis, the capital city of Mauritius, a Commission spokesperson said.

The MoU was signed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Mohd Irfan Abdool Rahman, Electoral Commissioner of Mauritius.

