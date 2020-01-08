Newly appointed advisor meets J-K LG in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu's newly appointed advisor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar met him on Wednesday and discussed wide-ranging issues relating to development and security, an official spokesperson said. The 1983-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre superannuated as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general on December 31 last year and was appointed as the third advisor to Murmu on January 5.

"Bhatnagar met the Lieutenant Governor at the Raj Bhavan. The Lt Governor and Bhatnagar discussed wide-ranging issues relating to the developmental scenario and the present security situation in Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesperson said. He said Murmu congratulated Bhatnagar for his new appointment and wished him a successful tenure ahead.

Gujarat Tourism Development Society (GTDS) chairman Suhag Modi and a delegation of J&K Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum also separately met Murmu, the spokesperson said. Murmu and Modi discussed various issues related to the development of the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that the GTDS chairman also shared his viewpoint on initiating innovative steps for attracting more tourists to the Union territory.

According to the spokesperson, the delegation of J&K Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum apprised Murmu about various issues regarding welfare of the Pahari Speaking People and also projected a demand for granting the Scheduled Tribe status to Paharis of Jammu and Kashmir. The Lt Governor assured the delegation that their genuine issues and demands shall be taken up for examination, he said.

