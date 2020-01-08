Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi takes a dig at police chief over Cyberabad police response to tweet mentioning `wannabe jihadis'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig at Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar over Cyberabad Police's response to a Twitter user who had asked the police if they had done any background checks of "wannabe jihadis" working in American software companies in Hyderabad in the wake of Iran's threat to attack US assets world over.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 23:36 IST
Owaisi takes a dig at police chief over Cyberabad police response to tweet mentioning `wannabe jihadis'
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig at Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar over Cyberabad Police's response to a Twitter user who had asked the police if they had done any background checks of "wannabe jihadis" working in American software companies in Hyderabad in the wake of Iran's threat to attack US assets world over. Owaisi wanted the police to clarify its reply to a tweet by one Suresh Kochattil who claimed many "wannabe Jihadis" work for American software companies in Hyderabad.

Kochattil made the tweet on Monday night "Many wannabe Jihadis work for American Software companies in Hyderabad? After #Iran threatened to hit US assets, has @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice @RachakondaCop done background check/risk assessment of these Peacefuls? Or cops are clueless? @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP @USCGHyderabad." He tagged Twitter handles of three police commissionerates, Telangana DGP, Minister of IT and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao and of the US Consul General in Hyderabad.

Cyberabad police responded to this tweet within 15 minutes and in response to Kochattil's tweet, the police said: "Yes sir, we have specialised wings for collection of advance intel and our teams are on the job 24X7. Thanks for alerting us. Please keep us updated if you find anything suspicious," they said. The reply by Cyberabad Police went viral with many criticising the police for their reply.

Taking exception to the reply, Owaisi raised a question to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to "enlighten" the public about how many such "jihadis" were working in software companies. "Please enlighten how many such "jihadi" are working in software companies kindly give a number if not please clarify what you exactly meant Will you reply to an MP or only to a Bhakt?" he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn: would consider travelling to France with guarantees

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, asked in a French television interview if he would be willing to face trial in France, says he would maybe travel if he knew he would not face problems at the border. If I had guarantees that there would not...

MLB releases game times for 2020 regular-season schedule

A 2020 Opening Day tripleheader on ESPN will feature the World Series champion Washington Nationals visiting the New York Mets on Thursday, March 26. Major League Baseball announced the game times for its master regular-season schedule Wedn...

UPDATE 10-Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan

Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first time since his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, said on Wednesday he had been treated brutally by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of an inside job to oust him from the helm of automak...

Oscars will have no host again this year, ABC Entertainment president says

The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the president of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday. Let me confirm it now. Together with the Academy of Motion Pictures, we have decided there will be no traditional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020