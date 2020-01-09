Mizo sport 'Insuknawr' to be showcased at 3rd Khelo India

Traditional Mizo sport 'Insuknawr' will be showcased at the third Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Guwahati from January 10 to 22, an official said on Thursday. Insuknawr, also called rod pushing sport, will be demonstrated at a national event for the first time, he said.

In the sport, two players try to push each other out of a ring by holding a bamboo or wooden staff. The official said the Mizoram State Sports' Council has been asked to send players to the event to demonstrate the game on January 14.

Six players accompanied by two officials from the Mizoram Indigenous Games Association will be sent to Guwahati for it, he said. Insuknawr is one of the most important indigenous sports of Mizoram and a representation of the game is on the emblem of the state sports council.

