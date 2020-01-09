Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students protest throws traffic out of gear in central Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 14:35 IST
Students protest throws traffic out of gear in central Delhi

Traffic was thrown out of gear in central Delhi on Thursday due to vehicular restrictions owing to a protest march by students. Traffic was also affected as vehicles were diverted on Sansad Marg where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attending a meeting at Niti Aayog.

Traffic restrictions were put in place near Mandi House and barricades were put up outside Shastri Bhawan on the Rajendra Prasad Road where the protestors were headed to. Buses plying on the Rakabganj Road and Pant Marg were also re-routed.

Officials said both carriageways of Baba Gang Nath Marg from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg will remain shut till 8 pm due to demonstration at the JNU campus. "Baba Gang Nath Marg is closed by local police from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg due to a demonstration," the traffic police tweeted from its official handle.

The Traffic police also alerted commuters about congestions at Dhaula Kuan and asked them to avoid the stretch. "Traffic will remain heavy in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Moti Bagh due to underpass construction work at Durgabai Deshmukh Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya: Last time 4 convicts were hanged in a day was in '83

With four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case set to face the gallows on January 22, this wont be the first time that four convicts on death row will be hanged in a day. In 1983, four convicts in the sensational Joshi- Abhyan...

Saina, Sindhu enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

Saina Nehwal and reigning world champion P V Sindhu produced dominating performances to progress to the womens singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on Thursday. Sixth seed Sindhu notched up a com...

Australian cricketers Paine, Lyon see 'mind-blowing' fire devastation

Australian cricketers Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon said they were humbled to see the unbelievable efforts of rescue teams as they visited areas devastated by bushfires. Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season as huge fires have s...

Daffodil Software debuts as an Emerging Niche Player in Zinnov Zones ER&D 2019 Ratings

Gurugram Haryana India, Jan 9 ANIPRNewswire Daffodil Software, a leading software services company, today announced that it has been positioned as an Emerging Niche Player in the Zinnov Zones for ERD 2019 ratings. Zinnov is a global managem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020