JNU Vice-Chancellor sets up 5-member committee to inquire into incident of violence

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has set up a committee of five members to inquire into the whole incident of violence that took place on the campus on January 5. According to a notice issued by the registrar Dr Pramod Kumar, the committee consists of Professor Sushant Mishra, Professor Mazhar Asif, Professor Sudheer Pratap Singh, Professor Santosh Sukla, Dr Bhaswati Das.

"The Chief Security Officer shall coordinate and assist the committee. The committee shall submit its report at the earliest," the statement read. On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and politicians, cutting across party lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

