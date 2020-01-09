Odisha CM approves 3 investment proposals worth Rs 17,833 crore

In a bid to boost industrialisation and creation of employment opportunities in Odisha, a High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved three investment proposals worth Rs 17,833 crore which will create 6,539 new job opportunities in the state. According to Industries and MSME Minister Divya Shankar Mishra, "The HLCA approved the proposal of Hindalco Industries for setting up a two million ton per annum (MTPA) Alumina Refinery unit at Kansariguda of Rayagada District with a total investment of Rs 8000 crore providing employment to about 4250 people."

It also approved NTPC's proposal for the expansion of the thermal power plant in Anugul district with an additional investment of Rs 7698.46 crore. "The proposal of Rungta Mines limited (RML) to expend it's integrated steel plant from 0.27 MTPA to 0.9 MTPA capacity in Sundargarh district with the total investment of Rs 2135 crore, providing additional employment of 2289 people was also cleared by the HLCA," Mishra said.

According to the industries department, the chief minister took stock of the follow up of the investment intents received during the 'Make In Odisha' 2016 and 2018. Principal Secretary Industries Hemant Sharma also presented a roadmap for "Make In Odisha-2020" which included outreach activities, industrial infrastructure development, and policy intervention. (ANI)

