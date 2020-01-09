WB CID takes over investigation into Sujapur violence

West Bengal CID on Thursday took over the investigation into incidents of violence at Sujapur in Malda district during the nationwide strike by central trade unions. Hundreds of people, believed to be supporters of Wednesday's 24-hour nationwide strike, had allegedly attacked police with bricks, ransacked buses and police vehicles, a senior CID official said.

"We will be investigating into the violence in Malda's Sujapur yesterday. Our officers will start the probe immediately. The concerned police stations and the district police are being contacted. We have sought details from them," the official said. On Wednesday, over hundreds of people had gathered on national highway 34 in Kaliachak's Sujapur in Malda district disrupting the traffic there.

Bandh enforcers had also ransacked a bus and attacked police with bricks when they tried to stop them from damaging property virtually turning the area into a battlefield. Two police officers were injured in the alleged attack by the supporters of the bandh who also set two police vehicles on fire.

A Malda report quoting district superintendent of police Alok Rajoria said seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with violence and clashes in Sujapur..

