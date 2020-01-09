Left Menu
Couple mauled to death by elephants in Bengal's Alipurduar

A man and his wife were mauled to death by a herd of wild elephants in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday evening when the couple, identified Sanu Kami (60) and Gita Kami (57), went to a forest in Madarihat area of the district, police said.

The bodies were found earlier in the day by their family members who went to search the forest area after the couple didn't return home. Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

