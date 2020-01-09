Left Menu
Development News Edition

Envoys' J-K visit 'guided tour', govt adopting double standard by not allowing Indian politicians go there: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:45 IST
Envoys' J-K visit 'guided tour', govt adopting double standard by not allowing Indian politicians go there: Cong

The Congress on Thursday accused the government of "adopting double standards" by organising "guided tours" to Jammu and Kashmir for foreign envoys, but not allowing Indian politicians to visit there. The party launched a broadside against the government hours after envoys from 15 countries including United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the first by diplomats since August last year when the then state's special status was revoked and it was downsized to two union territories.

"The government is adopting double standards by allowing foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but not Indian politicians," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference. He, however, clarified that the Congress party was not opposed to such a visit, but Indian politicians should also be allowed to visit there.

Ramesh said this was the second such attempt by the government, after the one planned for delegates of EU Parliamentarians on October 29 last year. At that time after facing criticism, the government had to say that it was an informal visit and not an official one, the Congress leader said.

"We do not oppose this visit of foreign envoys. But when our own politicians are not allowed to go to Jammu and Kashmir to meet people there, what is the purpose of taking foreign envoys there?" he posed. Ramesh said three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir were still under house arrest and one ex-CM, who was also the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha -- Ghulam Nabi Azad -- had to seek the permission from the Supreme Court to visit the Union territory.

When a Parliamentary delegation, opposition leaders, former Congress president and CPI(M) general secretary, could not go to Jammu and Kashmir, then what was the purpose of taking foreign envoys there, Ramesh asked. "We demand that the government allows unfettered access to Jammu and Kashmir to all politicians and not resort to guided tours for envoys," he said.

Ramesh said the Congress wants that meaningful political activities start in Jammu and Kashmir immediately and "political tourism" for foreign envoys stops. "It is important to stop such guided tours." "In the last five months, no meaningful political activity has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress party wants that meaningful political activities start in Jammu and Kashmir immediately. Political tourism of taking envoys to Jammu and Kashmir should stop," Ramesh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

A few Indians are bad-mouthing Kashmir in foreign lands: MoS Home

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that a few Indians were bad mouthing Kashmir in foreign lands. Few Indians are bad-mouthing Kashmir on foreign lands. If we compare Jammu and Kashmir with other states, ...

Carlos Ghosn says will fully cooperate with Lebanese judiciary -broadcaster LBCI

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he will fully cooperate with Lebanons judiciary in comments to broadcaster LBCI on Thursday, adding he was more comfortable with it than Japans judiciary.Ghosn said it was natural that Japanese would be ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Politicians and athletes should keep politics out of this years Tokyo Olympic Games to protect the events neutrality and its status as a peaceful meeting place, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. TENNIS-...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, but labor market momentum waning

New applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, but the labor market appears to be cooling, with the number of Americans on unemployment rolls surging to more than a 1-12-year high at the end of 2019. Initial c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020