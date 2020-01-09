Man held for molesting woman, sending obscene pictures to her

A 26-year-old man has been arrested from suburban Dahisar for allegedly molesting a woman and sending obscene pictures to her, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Umesh Mhatre, was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

"The complainant and the accused knew each other. He had borrowed Rs three lakh from the woman, but failed to repay it. Despite her repeated requests, he did not pay the money. He would instead send obscene pictures to her," an official of MHB Colony Police Station said.

Fed up with his acts, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against him. He was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and the Information Technology Act, the official said.

The accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody till January 13..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

