Cold wave grips parts of Rajasthan

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:43 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:43 IST
Cold wave gripped parts of Rajasthan on Thursday with hill station Mount Abu being the coldest place in the state, the meteorological department said. The minimum temperature was recorded 5 degrees Celsius or below at most of the places in the state in the last 24 hours, it said.

Mount Abu, Rajasthan's only hill station, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said. Dense fog persisted in Churu, Sikar and Sriganganagar districts, affecting the movement of traffic, he said.

In Churu district, eight people were killed when a van collided with a bus due to the fog. Pilani and Sikar recorded the minimum temperature at 2.5 degrees Celsius each, followed by 2.6 in Churu, 3.8 in Sriganganagar, 4.1 in Banasthali, 5.3 in Bhilwara, 6.0 in Jaipur and 7.2 degrees Celsius in Alwar, the official said.

People in the state capital though had some respite from the cold wave as the sun shone bright during the day.

