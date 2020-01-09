Police probe driver who threatened molestation victim's family

A video purportedly showing a motor transport department driver threatening the family of a minor girl, who has accused Maharashtra DIG Nishikant More of molestation, has surfaced, prompting the police to launch a probe. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the police are investigating the incident captured in the video and the driver, Dinkar Salve, has been suspended.

The incident took place in June last year, but came to light recently when the video became public. Talking to reporters, Deshmukh said he had seen the video.

"The police are investigating why Salve visited the family and why he threatened them," he said, responding to questions. More, DIG (Motor Transport) - accused of molesting the 17-year-old girl - is absconding, the minister said.

Salve, who was a driver in the Chief Minister's convoy, has been suspended, he said. According to the police, the alleged molestation took place at the birthday party of the teenage girl at her home in Navi Mumbai in June 2019.

However, the case against the IPS officer was registered only in December-end. According to the complaint registered by the girl's family, the police officer and the victim's fathers were friends..

