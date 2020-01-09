Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers who gave land for Gajoldoba complex in Bengal protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Japaiguri
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:48 IST
Farmers who gave land for Gajoldoba complex in Bengal protest

Several farmers who gave land for the 'Bhorer Alo' tourist complex in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district staged demonstration and blocked an arterial road for over an hour, alleging that they are yet to receive compensation. Under the banner of Land Losers' Committee, the farmers blocked one of the major roads that connect Siliguri to Assam at Mantadari area in Rajganj block around 10 am.

They claimed that though the project, built over an area of around 3,000 hectare, has been completed, farmers are yet to get compensation for their land. The farmers said they have been protesting for several days but no officials came to meet them and listen to their demands. They then went to the office of the irrigation department in the area but it was shut, provoking them to block the road.

Later, police personnel at Milan Pally outpost met the agitating farmers and assured that their demands will be looked into. The farmers have warned of intensifying their stir if the demands are not met.

Officals could not be contacted for comments on the issue. 'Bhorer Alo', which was opened to tourists in October 2018, is built at a cost of around Rs 373 crore. It is touted as dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia scraps deal on major port project

Georgia has ended an investment agreement with an international consortium for one of the biggest projects in the former Soviet country, the construction of a major deep sea port on the Black Sea coast, its infrastructure minister said on T...

US STOCKS-Tech rally, trade hopes boost Wall St to record highs

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Thursday as Middle East tensions eased, optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal rose and several brokerages boosted price targets on high-profile companies. The biggest boosts to the main indexes were Facebook...

WRAPUP 2-Ghosn 'very comfortable' after Lebanon questioning-lawyer

Carlos Ghosns lawyer said he was very comfortable with legal proceedings in Lebanon on Thursday, after the fugitive ex-Nissan boss was questioned over an extradition request from Japan where he faces financial misappropriation charges.Ghosn...

Saudi Arabia condemns "Iran's violation of Iraqi sovereignty" - State TV

Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday Irans attacks on Iraqi bases hosting U.S. forces as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, Saudi state TV reported.Saudi Arabia calls on all parties to exercises self-restraint, the TV added. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020