Farmers who gave land for Gajoldoba complex in Bengal protest

Several farmers who gave land for the 'Bhorer Alo' tourist complex in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district staged demonstration and blocked an arterial road for over an hour, alleging that they are yet to receive compensation. Under the banner of Land Losers' Committee, the farmers blocked one of the major roads that connect Siliguri to Assam at Mantadari area in Rajganj block around 10 am.

They claimed that though the project, built over an area of around 3,000 hectare, has been completed, farmers are yet to get compensation for their land. The farmers said they have been protesting for several days but no officials came to meet them and listen to their demands. They then went to the office of the irrigation department in the area but it was shut, provoking them to block the road.

Later, police personnel at Milan Pally outpost met the agitating farmers and assured that their demands will be looked into. The farmers have warned of intensifying their stir if the demands are not met.

Officals could not be contacted for comments on the issue. 'Bhorer Alo', which was opened to tourists in October 2018, is built at a cost of around Rs 373 crore. It is touted as dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee..

