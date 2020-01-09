Left Menu
PM Modi interacts with Nobel laureate Thaler

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 09-01-2020 20:25 IST
PM Narendra Modi [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Nobel laureate Richard Thaler on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister said he got to know interesting aspects of his work during the interaction.

"We also discussed aspects relating to Nudge Theory and how nudging on cleanliness, 'Give It Up' and digital transactions has led to immense transformations in India," the prime minister tweeted. Thaler was awarded the Nobel prize for his contributions to behavioral economics.

Nudge is a concept in behavioral science, political theory and behavioral economics that proposes positive reinforcement and indirect suggestions as to ways to influence the behavior and decision making of groups or individuals.

