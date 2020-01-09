Delhi: Protester injured during march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding removal of JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Thursday held a protest demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor following the violence in the varsity on January 5. They held a protest at Mandi House demanding the removal of the university's Vice-Chancellor. Police detained protesters near Ambedkar Bhawan while they were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. A protester was injured during the march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Precautionary deployment of security personnel was done near North-South blocks, as JNU students marched towards Rashtrapati Bhawan. Special CP Law and Order RS Krishnia and two DCPs are taking stock of security measures at North and South Block. Slogans against Delhi Police and the ruling dispensation were shouted by the demonstrators.

The slogans of "Fasivadi ye sarkar, nahi chalegi abki bar", "Chhatra ekta zindabad", "jab tak zulmi zulm kargea satta ke galiyaron se, chappa-cappa gunz uthega inquilab ke naaron se" were heard during the demonstration. Earlier, while addressing the protests, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh hit out at Vice Chancellor saying he was incapable of having any dialogue.

"What we faced is a traumatised experience and which we can never forget. January 5 will be in our memories till we are living because that is the trauma which it has caused," she said and demanded the removal of VC. (ANI)

