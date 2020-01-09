Ops continue in J-K's Rajouri in search of infiltrators

Security forces combed the dense forest belt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for the ninth consecutive day on Thursday in search of infiltrators who sneaked into the Indian territory from PoK, officials said. The search operation was launched last week after two soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with heavily-armed Pakistani infiltrators in the Khari Thrayat forest.

The forces combed Khari area in Naushera sector on Thursday, the officials said. Troops located a natural cave and fired a few UBGL grenades in it, they said.

Search operations have been conducted in Khodi, Darath, Moghaldaye and Potha areas of the district, the officials added. Last Wednesday, the infiltrators were intercepted while trying to sneak into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the gunbattle, in which two Army men were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.