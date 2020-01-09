Parts of Uttar Pradesh experience severe cold

Parts of Uttar Pradesh experienced severe cold on Thursday and the skies remained cloudy, the Met office said. According to the meteorological department, Kheri and Najibabad were the coldest places in the state with the minimum temperature settling at 6.2 degrees Celsius each followed by Muzaffarnagar (6.8), Moradabad (7.4) and Bareilly (8.8).

Lucknow's minimum temperature settled at 11.7 degrees celsius, they said. The weather is likely to remain dry over the next couple days while a blanket of dense fog may engulf some parts of the state, the met office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.