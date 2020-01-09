Naxals torch six mini trucks in C'garh

A group of Naxals allegedly torched at least six mini trucks engaged in transportation of sand in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said. The incident took place near Cherpal river in Gangaloor police station area, a police official here said.

"Some suspected ultras reached the spot and set ablaze six mini trucks parked along the river before fleeing from the spot," he said. Police suspect that the incident might be a fallout of some dispute among local residents over sand excavation work.

"There were some reports of dispute among locals over allocation of sand excavation work. Therefore, prima facie it seems that the group which did not get the mining site might have taken support of Naxals to execute the incident," the official said. Soon after being alerted about the incident, security personnel rushed to the spot, he said, adding that probe into the matter is underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

