Saibaba's birthplace to be developed as pilgrim centre
The Maharashtra government willdevelop Pathri, the birthplace of Saibaba in Parbhanidistrict, as a pilgrimage destination, a release said onThursday
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took this decision,the release from his office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Pathri
- Maharashtra
- Saibaba
ALSO READ
NDA entrance exam's Maha topper meets Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra cabinet reviewing law made for women safety in Andhra: Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray-led ministry expansion: 26 cabinet,
Chavan takes oath as Cabinet minister in Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha govt
BJP's Ashish Shelar requests CM Uddhav Thackeray to ban Congress Seva Dal booklet on Savarkar