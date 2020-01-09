Saibaba's birthplace to be developed as pilgrim centre

The Maharashtra government willdevelop Pathri, the birthplace of Saibaba in Parbhanidistrict, as a pilgrimage destination, a release said onThursday

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took this decision,the release from his office said.

