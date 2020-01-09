5 held for involvement in violence during anti-CAA protest in Delhi's Nand Nagari

Five men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence in Nand Nagari area of Delhi during protests against amended Citizenship Act last month, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Aashqin (38), Sharukh Kureshi (22), Mohammad Tarik (34) -- all residents of Sundar Nagari -- Aasif Khan (32), from Bulandsahar and Sharukh (23) from Ghaziabad, they said.

"The accused were identified through videos which went viral. The all five were arrested from Sundar Nagari on Wednesday," a senior police officer said. Police claimed that the five accused didn't have any idea about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or the planned National Register of Citizens (NRC). They were sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

Further investigation into the case is on and other videos are being analysed to identify other suspects, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

