CRIME BRIEFS

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly practising medicine on a fake degree, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Banshi Lal, a resident of Bhati Mines, they said.

Bachchu Paswan, a resident of Bhati Mines, stated that his 13-year-old daughter died because of wrong medicines and injections given by Lal, who has a clinic at Sanjay Colony, according to police. During investigation, Lal produced a degree in ayurveda. It was checked and was found that Lal never obtained any qualifications and he was not entitled to practice any system of medicine, a senior police officer said.

Police said a case was registered at Maidan Garhi police station on Wednesday and Lal was arrested. They said he has been sent to judicial custody. PTI NIT

Woman tries to commit suicide, saved by police New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A woman tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a truck on Thursday, but was saved by police in Sagarpur area, officials said.

Around 12:32 am, police noticed a woman rushing towards a moving truck. But before she could jump in front of the vehicle, personnel caught her, they said. The woman said she wanted to end her life because of some marital issues. The woman was later handed over to the duty officer of Sagarpur police station, the officials added.

