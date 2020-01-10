Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi reels under biting cold with heavy snowfall in neighbouring states, AQI at 215

With heavy snowfall in neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Delhi on Friday continued to reel under bone-chilling conditions, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 09:44 IST
Delhi reels under biting cold with heavy snowfall in neighbouring states, AQI at 215
An early morning visual from Delhi's India Gate on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With heavy snowfall in neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Delhi on Friday continued to reel under bone-chilling conditions, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius with dense fog.

Besides Delhi, cold wave conditions persisted in a few pockets with severe cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh. According to SAFAR, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi docked at 215, which falls in the 'poor' category.

"It feels very cold today. The city is surrounded by a blanket of fog which has lowered visibility. As cyclists, we have to come out and ride a bicycle even in chilly winter," a cyclist told ANI. "We are fortunate to have access to all facilities. But we are worried about the poor living on the streets. For them, it is very hard to survive in such weather. The government should work to ensure that the homeless are not inconvenienced," said another cyclist.

According to Skymet, north winds are cold due to successive Western Disturbances which have approached the Western Himalayas leading to variation in the wind direction. Another Western Disturbance will approach the Western Himalayas by January 11 and from January 12, the wind direction will once again change from northerly to southeasterly leading to an increase in minimum temperature once again, it said.

The IMD in its bulletin said that cold day conditions in isolated pockets is very likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. "Dense to very dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh, dense fog in a few pockets over Bihar and in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Odisha," the weather agency said.

Ground frost in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab and northwest Rajasthan, according to IMD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Halwara shivers at 0.3 deg Celsius as cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions intensified across Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with Halwara recording a minimum of 0.3 degress Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur shivered at 2, 1.5, 2.3, 3 and...

Gold bar found beneath Mexico City street was part of Moctezuma's treasure

A new scientific analysis of a large gold bar found decades ago in downtown Mexico City reveals it was part of the plunder Spanish conquerors tried to carry away as they fled the Aztec capital after native warriors forced a hasty retreat. M...

Talbot, host Flames knock off Wild

Johnny Gaudreaus goal near the midway point of the game was the game-winner and goaltender Cam Talbot sparkled in net as the host Calgary Flames won their fourth straight game, a 2-1 home-ice victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Tal...

UPDATE 1-Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after Jan. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed shortly thereafter.In an interview with the ABC TV affiliate in Toledo, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020