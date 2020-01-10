Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sub zero temperatures at many places in Himachal, 900 roads blocked

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 11:26 IST
Sub zero temperatures at many places in Himachal, 900 roads blocked

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including capital Shimla, woke up to a sunny morning on Friday but many places in the state continued to shiver at sub zero temperatures, the Meteorological Department said. Over 900 roads in the state remained snowbound and were blocked, a state disaster management authority (SDMA) official said.

Shimla Police on Thursday evening put out a Facebook post alerting tourists not to travel towards Kufri and Mashobra as the roads were still snow-bound. Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said the lowest temperature was recorded in tribal Lahaul-Spiti district's administrative centre Keylong at minus 17.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Manali of Kullu district was minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Kinnaur's Kalpa at 6.4, Shimla at minus 1.3 and Palampur at minus 1 degree Celsius, Singh said. It was minus 2.6 degrees Celsius in Kufri. The minimum temperature in Seobagh was minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar minus 2, Solan and Bhuntar minus 1.6 degrees Celsius each, he added.

The minimum temperature in Dalhousie of Chamba district was 0.2 degrees Celsius. The Met centre has forecast rain and snowfall in the middle and the high hills from January 11 to 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Before the Hong Kong protests began in June, Chris Ngai spent most of his free time playing World of Warcraft and finding new cocktail recipes. Now the bespectacled 24-year-old junior engineer is launching a trade union.His aim is to ramp u...

3 JNU professors move Delhi HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage and evidence relating to Jan 5 violence at JNU campus.

3 JNU professors move Delhi HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage and evidence relating to Jan 5 violence at JNU campus....

Thornton scores winner as Sharks beat Jackets

Joe Thornton scored the winning goal in his 1,612th NHL game, tying Ray Bourque for 11th place on the leagues all-time list, as the San Jose Sharks snapped the Columbus Blue Jackets nine-game road point streak with a 3-1 victory Thursday ni...

Govt raises authorised capital of Indian Overseas Bank to Rs 25,000 cr

Indian Overseas Bank on Friday said the government has increased its authorised capital by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore.The Centre after consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has increased the authorised capital of the bank from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020