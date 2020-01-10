Left Menu
Cold wave persists in parts of Rajasthan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 13:59 IST
Cold wave prevailed in parts of Rajasthan as minimum temperatures further dropped in the last 24 hours, a meteorological department official said . Mount Abu, the state's only hill station, recorded 3 degrees Celsius below freezing point, he said.

Minimum temperature was recorded 5 degrees Celsius or below at most places in the state in the last 24 hours. Fatehpur in Sikar recorded minus 1.8 degree Celsius. Pilani registered a low of 1.6 degree Celsius followed by 1.8 in Churu, 2 in Sikar, 2.4 in Dabok, 3 in Chittorgarh, 3.2 in Banasthali, 3.4 in Eranpura Road, 3.8 in Bikaner, 4.5 in Sriganganagar and 4.5 degrees Celsius in Bundi.

State capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature at 5.2 degrees Celsius.

