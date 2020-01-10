MHRD asks UGC to bear service, utility charges for JNU students

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) asked Universal Grants Commission (UGC) to bear the cost of service and utility charges for the hostel residents in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). MHRD secretary Amit Khare met a Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) delegation and appealed to the students to withdraw their agitation.

Khare also held a meeting with JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar along with Rectors and Registrar of the varsity. "Prof. Jagadesh Kumar also informed that a circular has already been issued by JNU on 09th January, 2020 clarifying that Service and Utility charges for the hostel residents are not being charged from the students. UGC has been requested to bear the cost of these charges. The same was also communicated to the JNU students during the meeting with Secretary today," an official release of the MHRD said.

The MHRD Secretary also met UGC Chairperson Dr D P Singh to discuss the matter. Khare asked UGC to provide the necessary funds in this regard. JNU students have been protesting against the fee hike in the varsity for the months now. (ANI)

