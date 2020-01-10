Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHRD asks UGC to bear service, utility charges for JNU students

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) asked Universal Grants Commission (UGC) to bear the cost of service and utility charges for the hostel residents in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:45 IST
MHRD asks UGC to bear service, utility charges for JNU students
Visuals from MHRD Secretary Khare meeting with JNUSU in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) asked Universal Grants Commission (UGC) to bear the cost of service and utility charges for the hostel residents in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). MHRD secretary Amit Khare met a Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) delegation and appealed to the students to withdraw their agitation.

Khare also held a meeting with JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar along with Rectors and Registrar of the varsity. "Prof. Jagadesh Kumar also informed that a circular has already been issued by JNU on 09th January, 2020 clarifying that Service and Utility charges for the hostel residents are not being charged from the students. UGC has been requested to bear the cost of these charges. The same was also communicated to the JNU students during the meeting with Secretary today," an official release of the MHRD said.

The MHRD Secretary also met UGC Chairperson Dr D P Singh to discuss the matter. Khare asked UGC to provide the necessary funds in this regard. JNU students have been protesting against the fee hike in the varsity for the months now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Games must connect with gamers to keep Olympics relevant - Bach

The International Olympic Committee has to connect with hundreds of millions of gamers worldwide if the Olympic body is to remain relevant with the younger generation, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday.The IOC has been working on dev...

Siemens to decide by Monday on controversial Australian coal mine project

Engineering giant Siemens will decide by Monday on its involvement in the development of a controversial Austrian coal mine being built by Indias Adani, CEO Joe Kaeser said on Friday. Speaking after meeting climate activist Luisa Neubauer i...

Ukraine president says information from U.S. will help plane crash probe

Information provided by the United States will help investigate the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday after a phone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Ukraine earlier said it h...

Three die as Turkish fishing boat hits Russian tanker

Istanbul, Jan 10 AFP Three people died after a Turkish fishing boat and a Russian-flagged tanker collided on Friday off Istanbuls northern coast, local media reported. The Turkish boat sank after the collision at around 0330 GMT, the coastg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020