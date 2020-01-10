Hindi language of communication of country, says Maha Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday said Hindi is the language of communication in India and had the capability to be its official language. Speaking at an event organised by the Mumbai Hindi Patrakar Sangh, the governor, however, added that the language cannot be imposed on anyone.

World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on January 10. "Non-Hindi speakers have contributed a lot to the development of the language and, hence, Hindi cannot be imposed on anyone," he said.

He said Hindi language journalists should be well- versed in other languages as well. Hindi newspapers and news channels are widely watched and Hindi films have played a role in popularising the language in other countries as well, Koshyari said.

He presented 'Hindi Seva Sanman' to senior journalists Preetam Singh Tyagi, Abhilash Awasthi, Ashwini Kumar Mishra, Pravin Jain and Harish Pathak..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.