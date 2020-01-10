Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nishank says 'distressed' over involvement of JNU students in violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:42 IST
Nishank says 'distressed' over involvement of JNU students in violence

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said he was "distressed" over the involvement of JNU students in the January 5 violence as pointed out by the Delhi Police. The ministry will not tolerate any violence and anarchy on the campus as it is committed to ensuring academic atmosphere in educational institutions, he said.

"Distressed over involvement of JNU students in violence as pointed out in Delhi Police's preliminary probe. This is unfortunate," Nishank said in a series of tweets. "Those students who were stopped from registering themselves and others are appealed to register and participate in smooth conduct of academic activities," he added.

The Union minister also appealed to the students to maintain a "dignified" atmosphere in the university. The Delhi Police on Friday named nine suspects involved in the violence and claimed JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh was one of them.

Of the nine, seven belong to Left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to Right-wing students' body, the police said. DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey, who is probing the violence case, said a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1 to 5, but the Left-leaning student bodies were not allowing them to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13 -police

A blast at a mosque in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Friday killed at least 13 people, including a senior police officer, and injured 20 others, police said. Police said an improvised explosive device had been planted at the mosque ins...

Crime rate in U'khand lowest among northern states

The crime rate in Uttarakhand is the lowest among northern states and it is the safest state for senior citizens to live in, the Uttarakhand police said on Friday. Issuing data released by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB for 2018, th...

Probe proves Left-wing students' role in JNU violence, malafide campaign to malign ABVP: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the Delhi Polices ongoing probe into the January 5 violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University has made it clear that students affiliated to Left-wing bodies were involved in the incident. Jav...

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises Eur 1.75 bn to refinance debt

Tata Steel on Friday said its Netherlands subsidiary has executed agreements for the refinancing of its bank debt and has raised term-loan facilities of EUR 1.75 billion from 19 banks. Tata Steel Netherlands Holdings B V TSNHBV, a 100 per c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020