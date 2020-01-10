JNUSU meets MHRD Secretary, demands removal of VC Jagadesh Kumar

JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh on Friday met MHRD secretary Amit Khare and demanded that Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should be removed from his office as their faith in him has completely "eroded". Addressing a press conference here after the meeting, Ghosh said that the JNUSU office bearers discussed issues of varsity students with MHRD.

"We told them the incident of January 5 is painful for us. We demanded that Vice-Chancellor is not capable to handle the safety and security of the varsity. MHRD should take immediate cognizance of what JNU has faced for four years due to Vice-Chancellor. They should immediately remove Vice-Chancellor... Our faith in VC has completely eroded," she told reporters here. "MHRD told us that they will come out with a circular. A letter will be out that students will not have to pay utility and services. MHRD assured that they would positively intervene in the matter," Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, MHRD has asked Universal Grants Commission (UGC) to bear the cost of service and utility charges for the hostel residents in JNU. Ghosh also accused Delhi Police of bias, saying she did not carry out any assault during violence at the campus on January 5 and had evidence that she was attacked.

Her remarks came after Delhi Police identified nine suspects including her in connection with the vandalism and violence which had broken out in the JNU campus. "Has any video been released where I can be seen with rods and wearing masks? I cannot become a suspect because they have named me. They should also have to prove it... They don't have any evidence," Ghosh said.

"I have full faith in the law and hoped that the investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault," she said. On January 5, a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked the students and teachers with sticks and rods which left several of them injured.

Earlier, Delhi Police has filed two separate FIRs against Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising server room of the JNU and attacking staff members. Ghosh said that the ministry has assured that they will have positive intervention in the matter and release a circular on the issue soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

