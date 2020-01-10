Left Menu
Jallikattu competitions to be held from Jan 15-Jan 31 in Madurai district

The government on Friday announced that Jallikattu competitions will be held from January 15 to January 31 in Madurai district.

AzhagaraSamy with his bull in Madurai on Tuesday (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The government on Friday announced that Jallikattu competitions will be held from January 15 to January 31 in Madurai district. Madurai District collector had on Thursday said that those below the age of 21 will not be allowed to participate in Jallikattu to be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur.

Those willing to participate must enrol themselves at designated centres and get their fitness certificate after a required health check-up. With only a few days left for the festival of Pongal, the bull owners have started training their herd for the Jallikattu which is immensely popular in Tamil Nadu.

The bulls are given special treatment and are trained for the race the year-round, but with the festival fast approaching extra attention is being given to them. Around 2,000 bulls are likely to take part in various Jallikattu events all across Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festival. (ANI)

