Kashmiri Pandits discuss rehabilitation issue with foreign envoys delegation

Representatives of Kashmiri Pandits on Friday discussed the issue of their rehabilitation in Jammu and Kashmir during their meeting with a delegation of 15 foreign envoys, who were on a two-day visit to the Union territory. "The envoys asked our views on the resettlement issue. We told them that every Kashmir Pandit wishes to return but for that, the sense of security must prevail." A Kashmiri Pandit told ANI.

"We wish to be resettled with dignity, respect, and proper security," said another Kashmiri Pandit who attended the meeting. The envoys visited Jammu and Kashmir to look at the first-hand ground situation in the newly formed Union Territory and the efforts made by the government to normalise the situation after the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status in August last year.

The group of foreign envoys included those from United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Maldives, Morocco, Fiji, Norway, Philippines, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Togo, and Guyana. This is the second time that a foreign delegation is visiting Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, when the region was carved into two union territories.Last year, a delegation of European Union MPs had visited the region to assess the situation. (ANI)

